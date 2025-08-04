Brynn Ori.O'FALLON - Brynn Ori emerged as one of the area's top goalkeepers in the 2025 girls soccer season and helped propel the Panthers to an incredible season.

Brynn was a key part of O'Fallon capturing a girls' state soccer championship. O'Fallon beat Naperville 1-0 on June 7, 2025, for the state crown, and was also a top-ranked team nationally.

After the regional championship win over Granite City, she was very complimentary of O'Fallon's back line and the defenders overall.

"They are amazing," Ori said of her teammates that night. "I'm so thankful for them."

As far as goals and aspirations in the playoffs, Ori had only one goal in mind - to win a state championship - and that happened after the Panthers' exceptional postseason play.

The key to winning a championship is a simple formula, according to Ori:

"Playing as a team, Ori said, "and really just lifting each other up, doing our best, and having a lot of energy."

O'Fallon concluded the girls' soccer season with a 23-1-1 overall record and a 9-1 mark in the Southwestern Conference.

The future looks incredibly bright for Brynn Ori and the O'Fallon Panthers' girls soccer squad.

