BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) is pleased to welcome Brandon Snyder of O’ Fallon, Ill., as its summer intern. During his time with the transit district, Snyder will gain hands-on experience in the transit industry, assisting with various MetroBikeLink trail projects, gathering research data and working on various other initiatives.

Snyder is a senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, working toward a master’s degree in urban planning. He is in the Fine and Applied Arts Honors Program and is a James Scholar. In addition to his academic pursuits, he serves as a founding member and treasurer of the Disabilities United Urbana-Champaign (DUUC), is a member of the university’s Student Planning Organization, and works as a senior student assistant at the UIUC Map Library, leading projects to monitor and update internal information about library catalogs.

“Brandon brings a great deal of talent and a sharp mind to this position, and we look forward to having him onboard this summer as we continue work to expand the ever-evolving MetroBikeLink System of interconnecting trails and ensure transit accessibility to those throughout St. Clair County,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director for the St. Clair County Transit District.

