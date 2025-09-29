O'FALLON - O'Fallon's football team recorded a big win over Alton on Friday night, Sept. 26, 2025, at O'Fallon.

The victory evened O'Fallon's overall season mark at 2-3, and Alton dropped to 0-5.

O'Fallon plays at Belleville West on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, and Alton hosts Belleville East. Both contests start at 7 p.m.

Joe Speaks, the O'Fallon head football coach, was excited about the victory over the Redbirds.

"Any win in the Southwestern Conference is a good win," Speaks said. "Alton has some really good players and we were impressed with what we saw from them. Their record isn't indicative of the job Coach Markle is doing with their program.

"I felt that after the first quarter, we were able to settle in and establish our run game. Our defense really played well and had some big stops. Overall, we are starting to find our identity and build the culture I want for our football program - physical and disciplined football."

Jamari Rounds had five catches for 23 yards for the Redbirds. Cayden Robinson also had three catches for 31 yards.

Rounds carried 17 times for 79 yards, Joshua Lumpkins carried 11 times for 29 yards.

Lumpkins was 8 of 17 passing for 79 yards. Jayden Hogan had seven solo tackles and seven assists for Alton. Brayden Drew and Darian Johnson added six tackles for the Redbirds.

Drew kicked a field goal for Alton's three points in the game.

O'Fallon quarterback Gunner Hoffman was 7 of 15 passing for 66 yards.

Luke Freidenberg carried 19 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Sam McCollum rushed 5 times for 73 yards and a score, and Levi Hicks recorded the other O'Fallon touchdown. Almanzo Jackson carried 12 times for 53 yards for the Panthers.

Noah Ellis had 7.5 tackles for O'Fallon to lead his squad.

O'Fallon scored nine points in the second quarter and seven points in both the third and fourth quarters. Alton held a 3-0 lead at the end of one quarter.

