EDWARDSVILLE — Alyssa Albertyn of O’Fallon emerged as a standout performer at the Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, Swim For Hope Meet, capturing three individual titles on the day. Albertyn won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.70 seconds, the 50-yard freestyle at 24.13 seconds, and the 100-yard butterfly in 59.18 seconds.

The meet took place in Edwardsville, where the Panthers finished fifth overall with 291 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville claimed first place with 490.5 points, followed by Lockport Township in second with 471 points, and Joliet in third with 315.5 points. Burbank Reavis placed fourth with 297 points.

Another highlight for O’Fallon was Kate Riepe’s fifth-place finish in the second flight of diving, scoring 133.50 points. Katie Burk was fifth in the 50 breaststroke (35.01).

The meet also featured Springfield High in seventh place with 130 points and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic in eighth with 44 points. Chatham Glenwood scored 190 points, rounding out the field.

More like this: