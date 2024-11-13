O’FALLON — Alyssa Albertyn, a junior from O’Fallon High School, is poised to significantly impact the upcoming Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Swim Meet this weekend. She posted a standout performance at the sectional meet on Saturday in Edwardsville, where she won the 100 meters in 49.94 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 1:48.65, Albertyn is considered one of the favorites in the sprints at state.

Albertyn’s achievements this season are noteworthy, as she is a three-time finalist at the Speedo Sectionals in Columbia, Mo. Her recent success at the sectional meet reflects her dedication and hard work, which her coach, Karen King, emphasized.

“Alyssa works hard every day and is constantly in the weight room,” King said, noting that her efforts have paid off significantly.

In addition to her accolades, Albertyn has also contributed to her team’s success, participating in O’Fallon’s 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relay teams during the sectional competition. O’Fallon finished third in the swimming sectional as a team with 153 points, trailing behind Edwardsville and Chatham Glenwood.

Looking ahead, Albertyn has made a verbal commitment to attend Arizona State University on a swimming scholarship.

“I thank all of my coaches, friends and families for all their support in my swimming career,” she said. “To my parents, no words can express how much your support means to me. I’m thrilled to be part of such an amazing swimming and academic community.”

Reflecting on her sectional victories, Albertyn expressed satisfaction with her performance against strong competition.

“It has been a great season. I felt really good about winning both events. It was definitely a great feeling to capture the sectional titles,” she said.

As the IHSA State Swim Meet approaches, all eyes will be on Albertyn as she aims to continue her successful season.

