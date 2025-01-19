COLUMBIA - Connor Lunning of O'Fallon won the individual championship, as the Panthers won the team title of the IHSA Columbia boys bowling regional Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2025, at the West Park Bowl and Columbia City Saloon.

The Panthers won the title with a six-game team total of 6,562, with Collinsville finishing second with a 6,207, Belleville East was third with a 6,181 score, and Waterloo was fourth, and the last team qualifier for the sectional, with a 6,098. The host Eagles just missed out on qualifying for the sectional as a team with a fifth-place score of 6,083, Cahokia was sixth at 5,944, Belleville West was seventh at 5,837, placing eighth was Freeburg at 5,824. coming in ninth was Belleville Althoff Catholic with a 5,388, and Dupo rounded out the top ten with a score of 5,302. Granite City came in 11th with a 5,176, Waterloo Gibault Catholic was 12th with a 4,781, and Metro-East Lutheran was 13th with a 4,128.

Lunning won the individual championship with a six-game score of 1,422, while the individual qualifiers for the sectional were led by Freeburg's Maxwell Biehl, who had a 1,329, wth Granite's Brenden Hard qualifying with a 1,325 score, and Blake Lane of Columbia the third top qualifier with a 1.317. Other individuals qualifying for the sectional were Trevor Muskopf of West with a 1,278, Hayden McFadden of the Midgets, who had a 1,277, James Haynes of Cahokia, with a 1,230, Anthony Auer of Columbia, who had a 1.222, Cahokia's Auntonio Roby, who came in with a 1,221, Parker Schmidt of the Maroons, who had a 1,219 series, and Ryder Corbin of Columbia, who had a score of 1,206.

In addition to Lunning's title-winning score, O'Fallon had Mason Andros with a 1,373, Landon Parmeley had a 1,315 series, Nathanial Natale had a 1,192 set, Terrell Glasper, Jr. shot a 1,037, and Ryan Lotz had a 223 partial series. The Kahoks were led by Brody Hogenson's 1,386 score, while Sullivan Frye had a 1,300, Jace Coats threw a 1,281, Daniel Wilde had a 1.125 for six games, Hayden LaDrew had a 955 set, and Shane Box had a single game of 160.

Article continues after sponsor message

David Helms was the top bowler for the Lancers, with a 1,399 set, while Josh Mullenschader had a 1,292, which included a perfect 300 game, his second this week, Connor Becker-Pechna threw a 1.154 series, Jai Den Kohleim had a score of 1,011, Travis Young threw a 948 series, and Tyler Green had a partial series of 377. The Bulldogs were led by Chaden Kirchner, who had a 1,286 series, while Braden Touchette shot a 1,259, Matthew Eller had a 1,210 series, Kaiden Faries had an 801 partial series, and Chase Zimmerman had a 371 set.

In addition to Haynes and Roby, the Comanches had Marquez McKinley in with a 1,162 series, Demarcus Scott fired a 1,143 set, Chris Johnson had a 930 series, and Jermaine Ferguson had a single game of 149. In addition to Trevor Muskopf's and Schmidt's qualifying scores, the Maroons saw Elias Hunsdorfer come in with a 946, Travis Muskopf had a 700 series, Devin Schmittling had a 643, Colin Kohnen had a 351 partial set, Cayden Battoe had a single game of 222, and Riley Szarek had a single game of 168.

The Crusaders were led by Issac Riesenberger, who had a 1,166 set, followed by Edward Conrad, with a 1,098 set, Josh McPherson threw a 1,045 series, Alec Horvath was right behind with a 1.043, and Andrew Meyer shot a 1.036 series. In addition to Hard's score, the Warriors had Toby Clements have an 895 set, Luke Griffin shot an 852 series, Wyatt Yehling came up with a 702, and Dalton Bertrand had a 295.

Christian Severs led the Knights with a 1,061 series, while Cody Morgan came up with a 956 set, Jacob Staake fired an 815 series, Aaron Wyatt had a 673, and Ryan Sine had a 623 set.

The team and individual qualifiers move on to the Collinsville sectional next Saturday at Camelot Bowl, starting at 9 a.m., with the qualifiers going on the state finals Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

More like this: