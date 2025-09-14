O'FALLON — The VFW Post 805 in O'Fallon hosted Bacon Fest on Saturday, September 13, 2025, raising funds to support local veterans and promote community businesses.

The event featured live music, a bounce house for children, and a variety of vendors, all of whom offered at least one menu item incorporating bacon.

Bacon Fest serves as a fundraiser for relief funds that assist veterans with essential needs, such as paying utility bills and vehicle repairs necessary for maintaining employment. Veterans often come to the VFW Post seeking this support.

In addition to food and entertainment, Missouri Valley Search and Rescue provided free Kidz Kardz Child ID cards during the event. These cards contain basic information to help first responders identify missing children and are kept by parents or guardians in case of separation.

The festival combined community engagement with a focus on supporting veterans, highlighting the ongoing needs of those who have served.

