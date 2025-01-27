O'FALLON - O’Fallon Township High School has been crowned the 2025 Southwestern Cheer Champions, securing the title during a recent competition. The event took place in O’Fallon, where the cheerleading squad showcased their skills and determination.

The home crowd was a big boost for the Panthers squad.

The announcement of their victory was met with enthusiasm from team members and supporters alike. “Victory tastes sweeter when it’s earned, not given,” a representative from the squad said, reflecting the hard work and dedication that led to their success.

O’Fallon Township High School officials celebrated the achievement, marking a significant moment for the cheerleading program and the school community.

The win not only highlights the team’s performance, but also strengthens their reputation in the competitive cheerleading circuit.

As the champions, the squad will look to build on this success in future competitions, aiming to maintain their momentum and continue representing their school with pride. The next step for the O'Fallon cheerleaders is sectional competition.

