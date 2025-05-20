O’FALLON, Ill. — The St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office has charged 18-year-old Julian G. Holloway of O’Fallon with murder following the death of 17-year-old Cadence Eileen Prince on May 18, 2025.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Kyle Road in O’Fallon, where authorities say Holloway allegedly caused the death of his girlfriend, Prince. Holloway is currently held at the St. Clair County Jail awaiting further court proceedings.

The O’Fallon Police Department expressed condolences to Prince’s family and community members affected by the loss. O'Fallon Police Director of Public Safety Kirk Brueggeman said the tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with teen dating violence and domestic abuse, urging families, schools, and community leaders to engage in conversations about healthy relationships and recognizing signs of abuse.

The O'Fallon Police Department also provided resources for those experiencing abuse or violence, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline and local support organizations.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the often-hidden dangers of teen dating violence and domestic abuse. No one — regardless of age — should feel unsafe in a relationship,” the O'Fallon director of public safety said in a statement.

Authorities encourage individuals in need of assistance to contact law enforcement or trusted support services, emphasizing that help is available around the clock.