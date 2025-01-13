O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Police Department unveiled its new School Resource Officer (SRO) squad car at O'Fallon Township High School (OTHS) last Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, showcasing a design created in collaboration with local students. The initiative aims to enhance the presence of law enforcement within the school community and foster positive interactions between officers and students.

SRO Krug reported that students responded positively to the new vehicle and showed approval of the vehicle's design.

The distinctive striping package on the squad car was developed in conjunction with Mr. Cox’s Graphic Arts Classes, highlighting the department's commitment to engaging with students and incorporating their creative input into community initiatives.

The O'Fallon Police Department encourages feedback from the community regarding the new squad car. It aims to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and students in the O'Fallon area.

