O'FALLON — The O'Fallon Police Department announced that the annual fireworks event will be held Thursday, July 3, 2025, at dusk at the O'Fallon Family Sports Park, 301 Obernuefemann Road.

The event offers family-friendly entertainment and brings together community members for an evening celebration.

Officials advised that parking within the park is limited and encouraged attendees to review parking maps in advance to understand access points and traffic flow after the fireworks conclude.

The O'Fallon Police said once parking lots reach capacity, the park will be closed to incoming vehicles to ensure safety and manage traffic.

To maintain clear routes for emergency vehicles, parking will be restricted on certain streets surrounding the park.

The O'Fallon Police Department urged visitors to bring food, drinks, and patience to help facilitate a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.

The department is also working on improvements to the exit process following the event to enhance safety and efficiency.

