EDWARDSVILLE – SeniorTaylor Lehman(O'Fallon, Ill.) from the men's track and field team has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after his performance at the Saluki Fast Start Indoor meet.

Lehman set a record in the 60m indoor hurdles. Lehman ran 8.25 placing second in the Saluki Fast Start, and good for second in the program's all-time history. This places him behind Will Lindsey who ran a 7.98 in 2012.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

