O'FALLON - O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90 marked a significant milestone on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, with the dedication of a new outdoor classroom at Laverna Evans Elementary, celebrating the school's 50-year history.

The event brought together community members, educators, and past contributors to honor the legacy of the institution.

The dedication ceremony highlighted the contributions of many individuals who have played pivotal roles in the success of Laverna Evans Elementary.

"You are forever a part of the Evans and D90 family," the school district expressed in a statement, acknowledging the collective efforts that have shaped the school over the decades.

This new outdoor classroom aims to enhance the educational experience for students, providing a space for hands-on learning and connection with nature.

The celebration not only commemorated the past, but also looked forward to the future of educational opportunities at the school.

