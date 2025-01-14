O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90 has mourned the loss of Edrick Ross, a beloved custodian at Moye Elementary School. Ross died recently, prompting an outpouring of tributes from staff and the school community.

Edrick RossRoss was known not only for his role in maintaining the school but also for the deep connections he formed with students. He was described as someone who "loved and accepted all students unconditionally," embodying a spirit of kindness and support that resonated throughout the school.

Staff members remembered Ross for his infectious smile and his willingness to engage with students, whether through laughter or dance.

"He is truly missed," one staff member stated, reflecting the sentiment felt by many in the district.

As the community comes to terms with this loss, the district encourages all to keep Ross's memory alive in their hearts.

