O'FALLON — O'Fallon Township High School District 203 has announced that Kristin Strubhart has been awarded the 2024 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award. This recognition highlights her exceptional contributions as a teacher in both the Social Studies and Career and Technical Education (CTE) departments.

The announcement was made by OTHS, where Mrs. Strubhart is also recognized for her leadership in the Panther Beat Broadcast program. The award underscores her commitment to excellence and professionalism in education.

“Mrs. Strubhart balances teaching in the Social Studies department and the CTE Department with excellence and professionalism daily,” the district stated in a release. “She is the epitome of excellence in her field and we congratulate her on this amazing award.”