O'Fallon School District Celebrates Kaiden Seay's 12th Place State Bowling Finish
O'FALLON - O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90 celebrated a notable achievement at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association (SIJHSAA) Bowling State Tournament held recently. Kaiden Seay from Fulton earned a medal by finishing in 12th place in the competition.
The tournament showcased the skills of young bowlers from across the region, with Seay's performance standing out among his peers.
District officials expressed pride in Seay's accomplishment, highlighting the dedication and talent of all the bowlers representing the district.
The recognition of individual achievements, such as Seay's, contributes to the overall morale and spirit of the O'Fallon community.