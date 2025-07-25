Lindsay Beaston.

O’FALLON — Lindsay Beaston has been appointed as a fourth-grade teacher at Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School in O'Fallon. She is a very experienced instructor with nine years of fifth-grade teaching experience and three years of K-5 technology instruction.

Beaston expressed enthusiasm about joining District 90, citing its “strong reputation for academic excellence, inclusive educational practices, and commitment to supporting both students and educators.”

She also acknowledged the support she received from the building principals at Estelle Kampmeyer and Evans throughout the hiring process.

“Everyone I have talked to within District 90 has been welcoming and so nice,” Beaston said. “I am excited to start this new chapter of teaching fourth grade!”

Outside of the classroom, Beaston enjoys golfing as a way to relax and unwind.

