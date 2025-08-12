O'FALLON - O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90 is nearing completion of playground renovation projects across its elementary schools, with updated play areas expected to be ready for student use at the start of the 2025 school year.

The district announced the progress on Aug. 11, 2025, noting that while frequent rain and unforeseen site work caused some delays, construction crews have been working diligently to complete the improvements.

At Evans Elementary, the playground will be ready for use on the first day of school. Sod installation around the upper playground is scheduled for Saturday, with fencing and final cleanup, including asphalt sweeping, to follow.

Hinchcliffe Elementary’s playground is also on track to open with the new school year, with final cleanup efforts focused on asphalt sweeping.

Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary will have its playground ready as well, with asphalt work on the walking path expected to be finished soon and a four-foot fence to be installed between the blacktop and playground.

Moye Elementary’s poured-in-place (PIP) surface is scheduled for completion by Friday, and the playgrounds are anticipated to be ready for student use the following Monday. Fencing on the upper playground will be reinstalled over the weekend and into next week.

At Schaefer Elementary, soccer field turf installation will begin tomorrow, followed by PIP surface installation starting Saturday of this week. While these areas are being completed, staff have arranged alternative recess plans for the first days of school. The district is hopeful the play areas will be ready next week.

The district thanked families and staff for their patience during the renovation process and expressed enthusiasm about providing safe, updated play spaces designed for years of student enjoyment.

