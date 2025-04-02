O'FALLON, Ill. — A community is coming together to support David Lang, who is facing the challenges of raising two daughters alone following the sudden death of his wife, Maria Lang, on March 27, 2025.

Maria died shortly after giving birth to their newborn daughter, Adelynn, leaving behind her husband and their 8-year-old daughter.

In the wake of this tragedy, a fundraiser has been organized by Shelby Brennan on behalf of the Lang family. The initiative aims to help David cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and ongoing needs for his family.

According to the fundraiser's description, Maria was "so excited to be a mom again." Following her death, Adelynn spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) but has since returned home.

The fundraiser has been launched by members of the Holy Childhood School community, where David's older daughter is enrolled. Organizers hope that the effort will provide financial relief and support during this difficult time.

The fundraiser encourages contributions of any amount, emphasizing that every donation can make a difference for the Lang family.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe for the Lang family.

