Cori Croteau, Melissa McArthur, O’Fallon Public Library Director Ryan Johnson, Kim Dalrymple, and Margaret Truitt are shown.O'FALLON - Members of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, NSDAR, want the local community to appreciate their local library.

In honor of National Library Week, April 6-12, four members of the chapter visited the O’Fallon Public Library and presented a yard sign displaying the library’s importance to chapter members.

“Our members and their families rely on the library in a multitude of ways,” said Melissa McArthur, the chapter’s registrar and librarian. “We want the library workers to know how much they are needed and appreciated in today’s world. We especially appreciate coordinating with them for displays and ensuring sufficient copies of books are available for the chapter book club meetings.”

