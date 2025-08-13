O’FALLON, Ill. — The O’Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a silver Ford Fusion involved in a recent collision with a bicyclist.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:57 p.m. on July 29, 2025, at the intersection of West State Street and South Lincoln Avenue in O'Fallon. According to police, the vehicle involved was a silver Ford Fusion with an unknown Illinois temporary registration.

The driver was described as a white female with blonde hair featuring a pink stripe on the left side.

Authorities are requesting that anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the driver contact Officer Dan Hesselbacher at 618-624-4545 or via email at dhesselbacher@ofallon.org.

The O’Fallon Police Department expressed appreciation for any assistance provided in this matter.

