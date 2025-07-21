O'FALLON - O'Fallon Police Department will conduct a speed enforcement detail Wednesday, July 23, 2025, targeting drivers exceeding safe speeds across the city and throughout Illinois. The initiative aims to address speeding, which authorities say is a leading factor in motor vehicle crashes.

Speeding includes not only exceeding posted limits but also driving too fast for weather, road, or traffic conditions. The O'Fallon Police Department emphasized that speeding contributes to higher crash rates, more severe injuries, and increased fatalities.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) shows that in Illinois, between 2021 and 2023, there were 3,500 fatal crashes. Of those, 33.31% (1,166) were speed-related, resulting in 1,339 deaths. Nationally, speed-related crashes accounted for 27.91% (32,693) of 116,861 fatal crashes during the same period, causing 36,430 fatalities.

The police department encouraged drivers to slow down and pay attention to traffic conditions. Officials also noted they will provide updates on enforcement locations throughout the day.