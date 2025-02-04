O'FALLON, IL. — The O'Fallon Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has recently targeted citizens in the area. The scam involves callers impersonating law enforcement officials, specifically identifying themselves as Sgt. Lee Graham from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

O'Fallon Police said in two reported incidents, victims received phone calls claiming they had warrants issued for failing to appear in court. The callers sometimes referred to the situation as involving federal court and mentioned the name of a current federal judge from the district to lend credibility to their claims.

O'Fallon Police said to further persuade the victims, additional individuals were added to the call, making the scam appear more legitimate.

The scammers instruct victims to withdraw money from their bank accounts and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM.

"The O'Fallon Police Department emphasizes that at no point will legitimate law enforcement request payment through Bitcoin, gift cards, or any other unconventional means to address a warrant," the police department said. "The department urges anyone who receives a call of this nature to hang up immediately and refrain from providing any personal information. They have noted that these scammers often conduct thorough research, sometimes knowing details such as the names of victims' spouses and children to build trust."

Residents are encouraged to share this information with family and friends to help prevent further victimization by these scams.

Contact the O'Fallon Police Department at (618) 624-4545.

