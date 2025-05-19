O’Fallon Police Investigate Homicide In 300 Block Of Kyle Road
Staff Report
May 19, 2025 11:10 AM May 19, 2025 11:14 AM
O'FALLON - O’Fallon Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in the 300 block of Kyle Road.
Authorities reported that the suspect, who is known to the victim, is currently in custody.
The department emphasized that there is no danger to the public at this time.
Additional details will be released as the investigation continues.