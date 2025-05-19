O'FALLON, IL. - The O’Fallon Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Sunday, May 18, 2025, at the Goshen Trailhead parking lot on Kyle Road. A 17-year-old female was fatally stabbed, and an 18-year-old male is currently in custody in connection with the incident, O'Fallon Police said Monday morning, May 19, 2025.

Authorities say the victim and the suspect were known to each other, and police are not searching for any additional suspects. The O’Fallon Police Department described the incident as not random.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and plan to present the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, for possible charges.

Out of respect for the family, the O'Fallon Police Department has not released the victim’s name. Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the Goshen Trailhead parking lot between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to come forward with information. Those with details are encouraged to contact Detective John Kostainschek at 618-624-9571.

The O’Fallon Police Department requested patience and understanding during this difficult time and asked the public to keep the victim’s family and friends in their thoughts.

