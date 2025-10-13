O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Police Department will host its annual Night to Unite event on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the O'Fallon Community Park. The event is designed to foster positive interactions between community members and local law enforcement.

The event is free to attend and will feature complimentary food, goodie bags for children, and raffles with prizes including bicycles and pizza.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view police, fire, and EMS vehicles on display.

Night to Unite serves as an annual occasion for residents to engage with the O'Fallon Police Department and strengthen community relations.

