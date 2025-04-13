O'FALLON - This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis (MCS), a task force established in 1965 that plays a crucial role in investigating homicides and other violent crimes in the region.

The MCS comprises nearly 600 investigators from 120 agencies throughout the St. Louis area, allowing for a collaborative approach to addressing serious criminal cases.

The O'Fallon Police Department noted this week that several members of its department are actively involved in the MCS, serving in various capacities, including investigators, supervisors, and board members. This partnership enhances the department's ability to respond to and solve violent crimes, drawing on a wealth of resources and expertise from across the region.

"The anniversary serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment of law enforcement agencies to work together in pursuit of justice and public safety," the O'Fallon Police Department said this week. "The MCS not only supports individual investigations but also fosters a network of cooperation among law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis area."

For more information about the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, visit their official website at majorcasesquadstl.org.