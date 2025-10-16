O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who they say is connected to recent fraud investigations. Authorities have released an image of the individual and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police have not provided additional details about the specific fraud cases, but emphasized the importance of locating the suspect to advance their inquiries.

Residents who recognize the man or have relevant information are encouraged to contact the O'Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, extension 0.

The department thanked the community for their cooperation in addressing the ongoing investigation.

