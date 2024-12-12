O'FALLON - During a recent O'Fallon City Council meeting, the O'Fallon Police Department (OPD) received recognition from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police for successfully completing the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP). This marks a significant achievement for the department, which was first accredited in 2018 under former Chief Eric VanHook.

Kirk Brueggeman is the O'Fallon Director of Public Safety.

The recognition was presented by Kenny Winslow, Executive Director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, and 2nd Vice President Dan Ryan. Winslow emphasized the importance of this accomplishment, noting that only 65 departments in the state of Illinois are accredited at any level, representing less than 5 percent of law enforcement agencies in the state.

“Accreditation is a way to recognize those departments who are embracing best practices, going above and beyond, and setting the standard for professionalism,” Winslow said.

Brueggeman said he strives to lead the O'Fallon Department of Public Safety with integrity, self-control, empathy and professionalism.

The ILEAP program serves as a framework for law enforcement agencies to align their policies and procedures with established best practices, demonstrating a commitment to professional standards in policing.

