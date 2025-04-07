O'FALLON — A routine traffic stop turned into a significant arrest when O'Fallon police apprehended a driver for reckless driving and speeding at 87 mph in a 30 mph zone on Frontage Road near Venita Drive.

The incident occurred recently when officers pulled over 29-year-old Detray D. Westbrook, a resident of Cahokia Heights. Upon further investigation, police discovered that Westbrook was a non-compliant violent offender, leading to his arrest.

While impounding the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded firearm.

The findings prompted the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office to file charges against Westbrook, including one count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon and one count of Failure to Register as a Murderer & Violent Offender Against Youth.

Westbrook was taken into custody at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.