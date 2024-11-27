O'FALLON - Donald W. Harris III has been apprehended without incident and charged with one count of Robbery and one count of Theft From Person. At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, O'Fallon Police Officers responded to a call regarding an elderly male found lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Third in O'Fallon.

Upon arrival, officers identified the individual as an 89-year-old O’Fallon resident who had been robbed while walking home from the MetroBus Stop on West State near Oak.

While walking along South Oak, the resident was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect who attempted to steal his wallet from his coat pocket, O'Fallon Police said.

"The suspect succeeded in stealing the wallet, causing the resident to fall to the ground," police added. "The suspect then fled the scene. The resident was able to get up and continue walking until he fell again, when he was located by passersby who called police."

O’Fallon Police Officers and Detectives immediately began to review surveillance footage from local businesses, the MetroBus, and MetroLink in an attempt to identify the suspect. It was discovered that the suspect had been on the same MetroBus as the resident.

Metro Transit Public Safety assisted in tracking the suspect to the Grand Ave. MetroLink station. On Thursday, during follow-up and surveillance in St. Louis, O’Fallon Police Detectives saw the suspect walking along Grand Avenue near Papin Avenue. With support from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect, Harris, was identified and taken into custody without incident.

The case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, which charged Donald with one count of Robbery and one count of Theft From Person. He is currently in custody at the St. Louis Justice Center pending extradition to St. Clair County and subsequent court proceedings per the Safe-T Act.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to our community and the assisting agencies for their invaluable support in swiftly resolving the investigation of these senseless crimes," the O'Fallon Police said in another statement.

