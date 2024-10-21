O'FALLON — The O'Fallon Police Department, in collaboration with O'Fallon Fire Rescue and multiple emergency services agencies, successfully located a missing elderly man on Thursday morning. Seventy-five-year-old M.C. Johnson, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing after walking away from his home in the Fairwood Hills Drive area around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, Johnson was found uninjured in a location just west of Old Collinsville Road and north of Milburn School Road, about 4.5 miles from where he began his journey. Emergency medical personnel evaluated him on-site before he was returned home to his family.

The search operation involved a coordinated effort from various agencies and community members. The O'Fallon Police Department expressed gratitude for the significant assistance received from local emergency services, including drone teams from Columbia, Signal Hill, and Mehlville Fire Departments, as well as K9 teams from St. Clair Special Emergency Services and SAR K9 Co-Op. The MABAS Division 32 Command Team also contributed to the efforts.

In addition, former O’Fallon Fire Department firefighter Tom Mitchell played a key role in organizing around 85 to 100 community volunteers who joined the search.

The search began in earnest with a unified command post established at Skyline Church on Milburn School Road, where community members were invited to assist.

As the search progressed, authorities encouraged residents to check their surveillance cameras for any sightings of Johnson, who was described as wearing a blue windbreaker and a Vietnam Veteran cap.

The O'Fallon Police Department acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the community and expressed appreciation for the support received during the incident.