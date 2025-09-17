FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – After round one of the Southwestern Conference boys golf tournament, the O’Fallon Panthers held a 16-shot lead over the next best team, Edwardsville.

It was too much ground to make up, and instead, O’Fallon widened the margin to 27 strokes, winning the tournament with a combined two-day team score of 604.

The Tigers remained in second, shooting 631, followed by Collinsville (648), Belleville West (660), Alton (670), and Belleville East (683).

In round one, back on September 2 at Wood River’s Belk Park, Tyler Murray was the only golfer to go under par, shooting a 2-under par 70 with two birdies and 16 pars.

He had a more eventful 1-over par 73 round on Tuesday, September 16, at Stonewolf Golf Club. He was even par through the first nine holes with three bogies, a birdie, and an eagle. Murray finished the back nine with four bogies and three birdies for the 73, which was the best round of the day.

Belleville East’s Hayden Neutzling and Edwardsville’s Quinn Berning both shot 2-over par 74. Five other golfers broke 80 on Tuesday, including three other Panthers.

Lincoln Weaving shot 77, and both Michael Rottschalk and Max Bortz shot 79. After both days, Murray, Weaving, and Bortz took the podium. Collinsville’s Ryker Shea was just back with a two-day score of 153. Berning shot 154.

The second-place Tigers also counted scores from Michael Shaw (158), Sam Shaw (160), and Brian Cooper (162). The Alton Redbirds were led by Landon Mayer’s 166.

