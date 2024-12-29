COLLINSVILLE, — The O'Fallon Panthers secured seventh place in the Collinsville Holiday Classic on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, defeating the Collinsville Kapoks 59-38.

O'Fallon established an early advantage, leading 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. Despite the deficit, Collinsville fought back and narrowed the gap to 23-18 by halftime.

The Panthers extended their lead after the break, outscoring the Kapoks to take a 41-30 advantage into the final quarter. O'Fallon dominated the last period, outscoring Collinsville 18-8.

Eric Schwartz Jr. led O'Fallon with 25 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jayden Dancy contributed 14 points.

Donovan Coates was the top scorer for Collinsville, finishing with 16 points.

