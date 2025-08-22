O'FALLON, Ill. — The O'Fallon Police Department welcomed Officer Allyson Biehl back to the force after her graduation from the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy, the department announced Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Biehl completed the 16-week basic law enforcement training program, which provides recruits with foundational skills in policing, including proactive strategies, officer survival tactics, and procedural justice.

The academy, held quarterly, is designed for individuals hired by authorized municipal law enforcement agencies or county sheriff’s offices recognized by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

“We’re excited to have her back at OPD to begin field training,” the O'Fallon Police Department said in a statement. “Congratulations Allyson!”

The SVCC Police Academy emphasizes adult learning and practical scenarios such as traffic stops, building searches, and court testimony. The curriculum also includes a personal fitness program and a firearms course conducted by certified instructors with law enforcement experience.

Officer Biehl’s return to O’Fallon marks the next step in her law enforcement career as she transitions from academy training to active duty in the community.

