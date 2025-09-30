ALTON – An O’Fallon, Mo., resident faces charges in Madison County after allegedly breaking into a boat at the Alton Marina and stealing several items from within.

Jeffrey Reed, 59, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged on Sept. 24, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of burglary and a Class 3 felony count of theft.

Reed allegedly entered a boat at the Alton Marina with the intent to commit a theft on May 25, 2025. He is additionally accused of stealing from the owner of the watercraft several items, including a mini fridge, two electric buffing machines, one electric grinder, two Duralast batteries, a chair, and a power washer nozzle, having a combined value of over $500.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Reed, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.