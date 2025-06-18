ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old O’Fallon, Illinois, man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident following a fatal crash on June 13, 2025, St. Louis County Police authorities said.

St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call just before 4 p.m. on June 13, 2025, for service for a pedestrian struck on Highway 367 near Jennings Station Road.

Brayan Medel, of the 1800 block of Crestview Drive, was charged Saturday, June 14, 2025, by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in connection with a collision on Lewis and Clark Boulevard just north of Jennings Station Road. The incident involved Medel striking a pedestrian and subsequently hitting a van before fleeing the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

Article continues after sponsor message

The pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old Steve Lockhart of the 9400 block of Pickford Place in Jennings, Mo., died as a result of the collision. Medel then struck a northbound van operated by a second victim before exiting his vehicle and running from the scene. He was later found hiding in a nearby neighborhood on Edgewater Drive.

In an interview, Medel admitted to losing control of his car, striking the pedestrian and the van, and fleeing the scene, the statement said.

Medel is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond with no 10% bond option. The investigation is being conducted by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives.

Charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: