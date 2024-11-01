ALTON - A man from O’Fallon is the third in recent history to be charged with forgery for attempting to pass bad checks at Schwegel’s Market in Alton.

Dwight R. Donley, 37, of O’Fallon, was charged once on Sept. 6, 2024 and twice on Sept. 9, 2024 with forgery, each Class 3 felonies, for attempting to pass a series of bad checks at Schwegel’s Market.

The check from Sept. 6 was made out in the amount of $14,58.52, while the checks from Sept. 9 were written in the amounts of $6,000 and $2,500, according to Madison County Court documents.

Article continues after sponsor message

This marks the second time this year - and third time since 2023 - that forgery charges have been filed in relation to Schwegel’s Market.

Duane A. Reams, 37, of Bethalto, and Marquitta M. Davis, 43, of Edwardsville, were both charged on July 29, 2024 with forgery for attempting to pass bad checks on two separate occasions.

Reams wrote a bad check for $2,204.63 on Feb. 11, 2024, while Davis’s bad check for $1,514.54 was passed on Nov. 9, 2023 at the same location.

The latest Schwegel’s forgery case against Donley was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: