WOOD RIVER – Belk Park was the setting for round one of the 2025 Southwestern Conference Tournament on Tuesday afternoon, and it saw the O’Fallon Panthers jump out to a 17-shot lead over the next best Edwardsville Tigers.

O’Fallon junior Tyler Murray shot the low round with a 2-under par 70, shooting a clean round with two birdies. He is one of four Panthers currently sitting in the top 10.

Junior Max Bortz shot a 1-over par 73 to sit in solo second place, junior Lincoln Weaving shot a 75, which is a tie for third, and senior Michael Rottschalk fired a 77, a tie for fifth.

Senior Calvin Meyer is in a five-way tie for seventh with a 78.

Article continues after sponsor message

In that five-way tie are four Edwardsville Tigers.

Freshman Carson Warta and sophomores Bennett Briggs, Michael Shaw, and Brian Cooper all shot matching scores of 6-over par 78. Sam Shaw shot 79, and both Drew Capron and Quinn Berning shot 80.

So, O’Fallon currently sits atop the leaderboard with a combined score of 295. Edwardsville is in second (312), Belleville West third (324), Collinsville fourth (325), Alton fifth (331), and Belleville East sixth (333).

Alton counted scores from junior Donavon Ducey (80), senior Lucas Davis (81), senior Jack Puent (84), and junior Landon Mayer (86).

Belleville West senior Mathan Meurer sits in that tie for third with Weaving at 3-over 75. Collinsville senior Ryker Shea is tied with Rottschalk at 77.

Day two of the SWC Tournament will be played on Tuesday, September 16, with play beginning at 9 a.m. from Stonewolf Golf Course in Fairview Heights.

More like this: