DECATUR - The O’Fallon Township High School Lady Panthers golf team secured eighth place at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 2A State Tournament held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur. The event took place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10-11, 2025, bringing together top high school golfers from across the state.

O'Fallon's girls finished with a total score of 644. Northbrook Glenbrook North won the 2A girls team state title with a score of 604.

Leading the Panthers team, Zoey Ficken posted rounds of 76 and 78, earning 23rd place individually. Lindsay Jackson followed closely with scores of 80 and 78, finishing 32nd overall.

Other O'Fallon team members included Raina Vaninger, who shot 88 in both rounds; Mai Medley, with scores of 89 and 93; Sammi Siville, who carded 94 and 87; and Bella Mitchell, who recorded 93 in each round.

The Lady Panthers’ performance at the state tournament reflects their competitive presence in Illinois high school golf and marks a significant achievement for the team at a challenging venue.