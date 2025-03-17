O’FALLON, Ill. — A powerful storm that swept through the region late Friday night, March 14, 2025, caused significant damage in the Keck Ridge Subdivision, adjacent to the Parkview Mobile Home Park. The storm left homes in the area with extensive wind and hail damage, as observed during an assessment on Sunday afternoon, March 16, 2025.

In addition to the residential damage, New Life in Christ Church, located at 689 Scott Troy Road, canceled its in-person worship services on Sunday after the storm resulted in the loss of its steeple and some siding.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported that restoration efforts are underway, with utility crews working around the clock since the storms passed. On Monday morning, March 17, 2025, a large group of out-of-area utility workers arrived at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds to receive assignments from Ameren, a utility company, as part of the ongoing recovery efforts.

"Crews have worked around the clock since the storms passed through late Friday evening, and there is still work to be done with some areas that have multiple poles down and extensive infrastructure damage," a spokesperson from the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said. The fairgrounds have been designated as a staging area for resources to be deployed throughout the region.

