ST. LOUIS - The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) announces the addition of Heather Esselborn as the director of accounting. She has experience in accounting as well as auditing and budgeting with several organizations including Stereotaxis, the Internal Revenue Service and Charter Communications.

“Heather brings an extensive and diverse background in accounting and budgeting as well as great organizational skills to BAMSL,” said Susan McCourt Baltz, executive director of BAMSL. “We are happy to have her on board and are looking forward to her managing our accounting and finance work.”

Esselborn is responsible for managing BAMSL’s and the Saint Louis Bar Foundation’s accounting and creating and monitoring budgets as well as assisting with financial analysis, projections and strategies.

“I am excited to be joining BAMSL,” said Esselborn. “I am looking forward to working with the legal community and using my skills and experience to help keep financial operations running efficiently and effectively.”

Esselborn, of O’Fallon, Ill., earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (www.bamsl.org), founded in 1874, is a Missouri not-for-profit corporation, the members of which are attorneys principally practicing in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Our mission is to maintain the highest professional standards among attorneys, to enhance the professional competence of attorneys, to improve the administration of justice, to serve the needs of members, and to provide law-related service and education to the public.

