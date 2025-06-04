O'FALLON, MO. - The Alton River Dragons fell to the O’Fallon Hoots 12-10 in a high-scoring game Tuesday night, June 3, 2025, in O’Fallon, Missouri. The loss dropped Alton’s record to 2-5 early in the season.

Alton started strong, taking a 6-1 lead after an inning and a half. However, the Hoots responded with three runs in both the second and third innings to seize a 7-6 advantage heading into the fourth. The River Dragons tied the game at seven, but O’Fallon answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull ahead 10-7.

Despite out-hitting O’Fallon 13-11, Alton was unable to close the gap and never got closer than two runs for the remainder of the game. The Hoots added two more runs to secure the 12-10 victory.

This marked another close loss for Alton, who fell to the Jackson Rockabilly’s 13-12 last Thursday in a similarly high-scoring contest.

The River Dragons will return home Wednesday night to face the Normal CornBelters at 6:35 p.m.

