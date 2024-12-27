O'FALLON — A memorial plaque honoring O'Fallon City Marshal Benjamin B. (BB) Schmitt was unveiled Thursday evening, Dec. 19, 2024, at the Public Safety Building, marking a significant recognition of the officer who was killed in the line of duty on March 21, 1916. The event, organized by the O'Fallon Historic Preservation Commission, aimed to provide a local tribute to Schmitt, who has been commemorated at the National and State Law Enforcement Memorials but lacked a dedicated site in O'Fallon.

The ceremony featured a flag folding and presentation by the O'Fallon Police Honor Guard to Schmitt's family. More than 25 descendants of the late marshal were in attendance, including five of his grandchildren: Jerome Lehman, Jim Schmitt, Lawrence Schmitt, Nancy Karrigan, and Lucy Adcock.

Jim Schmitt, who owns Wood Bakery, expressed the family's gratitude for the recognition. The unveiling was performed by Hank Schmitt, BB Schmitt's great-great-grandson, who honored his ancestor by wearing the original police badge.

"This plaque will eventually be mounted on the Chamber of Commerce building on First Street, ensuring that the memory of Marshal Schmitt will be visible to the community," said Valerie Hancock, president of the O'Fallon Historic Preservation Commission, who coordinated the ceremony.

Marshal Schmitt remains the only member of the O'Fallon Police Department to have been killed in the line of duty.

