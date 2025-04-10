O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90's Symphonic Winds has received an invitation to perform at the 2025 Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival.

This event is scheduled for May 9, 2025, at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, located at the University of Illinois.

The invitation to the festival is considered a significant accomplishment for the band, highlighting the students' dedication and talent in music.

The festival is known for showcasing some of the best school bands in the state, making this invitation a noteworthy recognition for the O'Fallon D90 program.

As the Symphonic Winds prepare for this prestigious performance, the district expressed pride in their achievement and wished the band members success as they represent their community at the event.