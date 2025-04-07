O'FALLON — The O'Fallon Police Department celebrated the 103rd birthday of Marine Corps veteran Bob Schultz on April 1, 2025, honoring his service and contributions to the community.

Schultz, who served aboard the USS California during significant battles in the South Pacific, experienced firsthand the challenges of war, including an incident where his ship was struck by a kamikaze.

Schultz's bravery and dedication have made him a respected figure in the O'Fallon community.

In a statement, the O'Fallon Police Department expressed their pride in recognizing Schultz's milestone birthday. "Our First Responders were honored and took advantage of the opportunity to escort him from home to his party at the VFW," the department noted.

The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for Schultz but also highlighted the importance of community engagement and respect for veterans.

The O'Fallon Police Department emphasized Schultz's status as a "true hometown hero" and acknowledged his wealth of experiences and stories from his time in service.

