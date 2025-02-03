MOUNT VERNON – U.S. Representative Mike Bost has nominated 17 local students for admission to various U.S. Service Academies, a move that highlights the commitment of Southern Illinois youth to military service.

Several nominated students hail from several high schools in the region. O'Fallon Township High School had three nominated to service academies.

The nominations followed a thorough review process conducted by an independent panel that assessed applications and conducted formal interviews. The final decision on admissions rests with the individual academies.

"Southern Illinois is home to some of the brightest and most patriotic young men and women," Bost stated. "It’s exciting to see that the fire of service still burns bright. These students are outstanding members of our community, setting a great example both in and out of the classroom. They represent the next generation of leaders, and I have no doubt they have bright futures ahead."

Notable nominations include:

O'Fallon Township High School : Sean McMurphy – Air Force, Military, and Naval Academies Paula Rivera Mendoza – Military and Naval Academies Edward Morrison – Air Force Academy

Mascoutah High School : John Sullivan – Military Academy

Columbia High School : Logan Acevedo – Air Force Academy Carson Kalbfleisch – Air Force Academy

Freeburg Community High School : Grace Colgan – Air Force & Naval Academies

Vienna High School : Alexander Crim – Naval Academy

Carbondale Community High School : Seth Daniels – Naval Academy

St. Louis University High School : Clark Davis – Air Force, Naval, and Merchant Marine Academies

Shawnee Community College : Thomas Gray – Air Force Academy

Veritas Scholars Academy : Luke Hahs – Military Academy

Mount Vernon Township High School : Klayton Simmons – Military Academy

Fairfield Community High School : Miller Simpson – Air Force Academy

Altamont High School : Hayden Summers – Air Force Academy

New York Military Academy : Robert Underwood – Military Academy

Wayne City High School : Kenna Anselment – Military and Naval Academies



Each year, members of Congress nominate candidates to the U.S. Service Academies, with the number of vacancies determined by law. Candidates can seek appointments at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

To qualify for appointment to the Class of 2029, applicants must be U.S. citizens, legal residents of the 12th District, between the ages of 17 and 23 as of July 1, 2025, single, and without dependents. Interested students are encouraged to contact their preferred academies to begin the admissions process.

For further information or to obtain an application packet for next year’s nominations, individuals can visit Rep. Bost’s official website.

