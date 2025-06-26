ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Unemployment rates across several cities in St. Clair County showed notable declines from May 2024 to May 2025, according to a recent report by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Belleville’s unemployment rate fell from 4.8 percent in May 2024 to 3.7 percent in May 2025. Collinsville experienced a decrease from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent during the same period. Granite City recorded a drop from 4.8 percent to 3.6 percent.

Article continues after sponsor message

East St. Louis saw its unemployment rate decline from 7.6 percent in May 2024 to 6.0 percent in May 2025. O’Fallon’s rate decreased from 4.0 percent to 3.2 percent.

Overall, St. Clair County’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.6 percent in May 2024 to 3.7 percent in May 2025. Bond County reported a decrease from 4.3 percent to 3.3 percent, while the St. Louis section’s rate fell from 4.2 percent to 3.4 percent.

“We remain committed to ensuring vital investments in workforce development opportunities that encourage and create new and growing economic activity across the state,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said.

More like this: