ST. LOUIS - The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour hosted the St. Louis Spring Kickoff tournament May 17–18, 2025, at Acorns Golf Links, bringing together junior golfers across four divisions to compete in a challenging 36-hole format. Among the competitors, Tyler Murray of O’Fallon, Illinois, emerged as the champion in the Boys 16–18 division.

Murray posted rounds of 74 and 72 for a combined total score of 146, securing first place in the division. Close behind was runner-up Xander Ashby from Mount Vernon, Illinois, who scored 76 and 74 for a total of 150. Alec Jobe of Millstadt finished third with rounds of 82 and 75, totaling 157.

The event featured competition in four divisions: Boys 16–18, Boys 14–15, Boys 12–13, and Girls 14–18, showcasing the talents of junior golfers in the region.

The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour expressed enthusiasm in recognizing Murray’s achievement and the overall competitive spirit displayed throughout the weekend.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievement of Tyler Murray from O’Fallon, Illinois, who secured the championship title in the Boys 16–18 Division at the St. Louis Spring Kickoff, hosted by the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour (HJGT)," The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour said.

