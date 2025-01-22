O'FALLON/SHILOH — The O'Fallon Fire Rescue team is rallying community support following a devastating fire on January 14, 2025, that resulted in a total loss of a home near Golden Spring Parkway. The Shiloh Police Department has joined the effort by promoting a fundraiser on social media for the family affected by the blaze.

O'Fallon Fire Rescue said the fire spread rapidly, but fortunately, the family —comprising a father, mother, and their 11-year-old son — escaped without injury. In light of their loss, the community is being encouraged to assist the family during this difficult time.

Donations in the form of cash or gift cards are being accepted, with contributions being collected at O'Fallon Fire Station 4, located at 1215 Taylor Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“Our team will ensure they are securely collected and delivered directly to the family,” the fire department stated in their post.

Community members are invited to participate in the fundraiser, as their support underscores the strength and compassion within the O'Fallon and Shiloh areas. For those unable to drop off donations during regular hours, arrangements can be made by sending a message to the fire department.

The local response highlights the community's commitment to supporting its members in times of need.

